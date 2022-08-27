Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

Joshua Cuddy
Joshua Cuddy(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton.

Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.

Deputies described Cuddy as 6 feet tall and around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cuddy is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Armed robbery suspect from Anderson Co.
Depuites working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
generic crash
Overnight crash in Greenville Co. leaves one person dead
Daniel beats Easley 56-7
Daniel beats Easley 56-7
Michael's Lawn and Landscape demonstrates how to safely use zero-turn lawn mower.
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips