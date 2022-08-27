Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton.

Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.

Deputies described Cuddy as 6 feet tall and around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cuddy is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

