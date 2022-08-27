Help in a small package; Upstate teen starts non-profit creating hygiene kits for homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 men, women and children are experiencing homelessness in Greenville County right now. That’s according to the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

There are several large non-profits serving the homeless population, but there are much smaller ones too.

Everyday items you use, like a toothbrush, soap, lotion. Essential products, that if you don’t have a home, might be harder to come by. A 16-year-old in Greenville is making a difference from his kitchen table.

Bright Lights was founded by Conner Farrell and his siblings in the summer of 2020. That’s when the pandemic was at a peak, and products were hard to come by.

“Even for someone who’s so fortunate as myself, it was incredibly difficult to access hygiene supplies during the pandemic. and if you could access them, they were extremely expensive” said Conner Farrell, founder of Bright Lights.

From their kitchen table, the non-profit creates hygiene kits for the homeless.

“Washcloths, razors, lotion, shampoo, soap, deodorant. We do about 100 kits each month, and ideally I would love to do 3,000 kits per year. That is our goal really just to produce as many kits as possible so that many homeless people are able to receive these hygiene supplies” said Ferrall.

Each month, they drop off the kits at Triune Mercy Center and the Catholic Charities of South Carolina. Giving dozens of people essential items, which it might be hard to get otherwise.

“They’re very grateful for them and it’s just really nice to see the impact you’ve had on their day” said Maggie Farrell.

A bright light. So much help, in a small package.

“It’s taught me so much about how fortunate I am, and especially with things that most of us would probably take for granted in life. just like these hygiene products” said Ferrall.

This year already Bright Lights has raised over $20,000 to buy the supplies for the kits. However, their goal is to give 3,000 kits this year so if you’re interested in donating, or just learning more about the non-profit, click here.

