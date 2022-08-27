Overnight crash in Greenville Co. leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died Saturday morning following a crash in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road.

According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to make a “U” turn on Mauldin road when an SUV crashed into it. Sadly, the driver of the SUV passed away following the collision.

Both people inside the truck were treated for minor injuries, according to troopers.

