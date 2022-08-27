SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night.

According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate collapsed after complaining of chest pains.

The office said life-saving measures was performed, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 29.

Fox Carolina News will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tiejahya Chapman, 15
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Cork
Animal rescue in Asheville gets money to take care of senior dogs
Joshua Cuddy
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
Armed robbery suspect from Anderson Co.
Depuites working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.