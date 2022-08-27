SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night.

According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate collapsed after complaining of chest pains.

The office said life-saving measures was performed, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 29.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 29.

