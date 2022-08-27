Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year.

Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president.

“I’ve been doing this since I was seven years old,” Mance said, “We’ve had plenty of incidents where it makes your heart jump--where the mower loses traction and starts to roll down the hill.”

Marcus Robinson, of Greenville, recently lost his father, Webster Bruce, of Seneca, in a lawn mowing accident. Bruce was active and independent, often cutting yards and fixing cars. Bruce was still working at 73.

“He was just one-of-a-kind. He was a hard-working, family man,” Robinson said, “He made sure we were always good.”

Bruce’s zero-turn lawn mower overturned on Jul. 16. Robinson says he was to see his parents that morning. He called to check on his father, but his father didn’t answer. His mother told him his father was working in the yard. Shortly after, he got the heartbreaking call from his sister. Read our original reporting here.

“This man that took me under his wing, raised me, and made me into the man I am today is no longer here on earth,” said Robinson.

Robinson couldn’t believe a machine, made to cut grass, could be so dangerous, even to someone well-experienced. He says his father always put safety first.

Mance’s father is in his sixties and still helps him with the business. They’ve had numerous accidents over the years.

“The hill had gotten a little too steep. The mower tipped over,” Mance said, “And the roll bar saved my dad from getting crushed on more than one occasion.”

Mance suggests mowers read their manual, don’t add equipment not registered to your mower, activate the rope system to lower the roll bar, and use the seatbelt if you have one. He says the biggest mistake people make is not taking time to learn their equipment or use the machine properly.

“A lot of machines have safety switches. If you get out the seat, the mower will completely cut off,” said Mance.

He holds on to the memories of his father, who took him in at 13 months old, while sending this warning to others.

“I urge anyone that’s operating them to, please, be safe. Take precaution,” Robinson continues, “Nobody wants to go through this pain that myself and my family and I have endured.”

Robinson suggests mowers have a second set of eyes around them when cutting yards, rather than mowing alone.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.