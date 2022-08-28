1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215.

According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was traveling west on Williford Road it hit two pedestrians who were walking east on the same road.

Troopers say one pedestrian was taken to the hospital and the other passed away at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not hurt.

