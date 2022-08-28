14-year-old dies after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teen is dead after they were hit by a car on Sunday morning, according to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215.

According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was traveling west on Williford Road it hit two pedestrians who were walking east on the same road.

Troopers say one pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The coroner said the other pedestrian, 14-year-old Dontray Austin, passed away at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not hurt.

