Deputies find missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss.

According to deputies, 72-year-old Harold Leon Brazzel was last seen on Friday at around noon near Asbury Park Road.

Brazzel is six-feet-four inches tall, weighs 220 pound and also suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

