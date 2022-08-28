Deputies investigating after neighbor’s target practice turns deadly

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly target practice incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The Cherokee County coroner pronounced the victim, 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, dead at the scene.

The coroner said, according to Tate’s family, she was in the kitchen of her home when she heard multiple gunshots. She was reportedly looking out a window when a bullet came through striking her in the chest.

The Sheriff’s Office said one person of interest is in custody and deputies are conducting interviews.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Daniel Ward at 864-489-4722.

