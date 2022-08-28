Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning.

Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported.

According to officials, they are still investigating what caused the fire. We will update this story as more details are released.

