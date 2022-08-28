Home damaged during Friday nigh fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night.

Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.

Thankfully no injuries were reported after the fire.

According to officials, the caller reported that the fire started in the dryer. However, officials are still investigating to determine the official cause.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.