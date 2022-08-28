‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won, “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.