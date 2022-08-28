Registered sex offender arrested for trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $100,000

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (CBS46) - An 85-year-old man, who is a registered sex offender, is accused of offering a woman $100,000 to buy her 8-year-old daughter.

According to the Port Orange Police Department Facebook post, the woman was shopping at a Winn-Dixie with her 8-year-old daughter on August 16 when 85-year-old Hellmuth Kolb, approached the family and said the young girl was pretty and that he liked her dancing.

The woman told police that when she left the store, Kolb yelled at her across the parking lot, asking to buy her daughter for $100,000.

“Mr. Kolb is currently on probation for similar issues, and he is not to have any contact with minor children. Mr. Kolb should have simply stuck to just grocery shopping. Thanks to our SIU, Mr. Kolb did receive a complimentary ride in one of our air-conditioned Police cars, and a free stay at Hotel 92 (VCBJ) Volusia County Branch Jail,” the Facebook post stated.

He was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Kolb was on probation and was banned from having contact with children after trying to buy a different child in Walmart in 2018, according to WESH-TV.

Lauren Benning told the station she thought Kolb was just a lonely old man when he approached her and her daughter.

“He just came up and he started making comments about how pretty she was and how good her dancing was and how he could never have children and he wanted children,” Benning reportedly said.

But the interaction soon took a dark turn, Benning told the station.

“Approached me in the parking lot. Actually chased me down in the parking lot and said ‘hey, I want to make a deal with you.’ I’d like to buy her for $100,000. I was in complete shock.”

