Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at Tumeby’s Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman who’d been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The two other victims were an 18-year-old man who’d been shot in the arm and abdomen and a 42-year-old woman who cut her hand while crawling through broken glass to get to safety. They were both taken to the hospital in personal vehicles before deputies arrived.

Witnesses told deputies that a black man had started shooting inside the bar before escaping the area in a dark-colored car with a Georgia license plate.

Thankfully, all three victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to deputies, there is no threat to the community, and the investigation remains active.

“At this time it is paramount that anyone with information or that has cell phone video or photos from the incident location prior to, during or shortly after the shooting to contact law enforcement, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.” The speed of the investigation is determined by the number of people willing to cooperate and share information as to what happened. You simply cannot have several hundred people present and nobody seen anything. The person(s) responsible can’t be held accountable without cooperation of those present. We are very fortunate that no one was killed during this incident.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Ward with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 Ext. # 119. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime SC.

