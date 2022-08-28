Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges.

According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe.

Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin third offense and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine third offense.

