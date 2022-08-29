Cherokee County man sentenced to more than 40 years on drug charges

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say a Cherokee County man, who sold large amounts of illegal drugs from his hotel, is now sentenced to more than forty years in prison.

District Attorney Ashley Welch says 53-year-old Richard “Ricky” King was found guilty of the following charges.

Trafficking by possessing 400 grams or more of methamphetamine

Trafficking by transporting 400 grams or more of methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine

A Superior Court judge recently sentenced him to a total of 43 years and 11 months in prison to 56 years and three months.

In April of last year – Haywood County detectives say they set up surveillance at the hotel King was staying at.

They say when King left the hotel – he was driving with a revoked license. The detectives initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle.

Detectives say they found a large sum of money and digital scales – and later found drugs stashed in a void on the car.

