Cherokee County man sentenced to more than 40 years on drug charges
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say a Cherokee County man, who sold large amounts of illegal drugs from his hotel, is now sentenced to more than forty years in prison.
District Attorney Ashley Welch says 53-year-old Richard “Ricky” King was found guilty of the following charges.
- Trafficking by possessing 400 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Trafficking by transporting 400 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine
A Superior Court judge recently sentenced him to a total of 43 years and 11 months in prison to 56 years and three months.
In April of last year – Haywood County detectives say they set up surveillance at the hotel King was staying at.
They say when King left the hotel – he was driving with a revoked license. The detectives initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle.
Detectives say they found a large sum of money and digital scales – and later found drugs stashed in a void on the car.
