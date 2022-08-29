Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain.

Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area.

Officials also reminded drivers that tractors and trailers are never allowed on this road.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise proposal
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
3 people are recovering after deputies say witnesses saw a man shooting inside a bar on Old...
Cherokee County Bar Shooting
Generic scam
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers
The surprise proposal at Rebekah Porter's gender reveal party is winning hearts across the...
Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral