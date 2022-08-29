Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain.

Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area.

Officials also reminded drivers that tractors and trailers are never allowed on this road.

