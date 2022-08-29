Deputies ask for public’s help finding stolen car from McDowell Co.
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to find a car recently stolen from a home on Nix Creek Road in Marion.
Deputies said the vehicle is a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the car is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 864-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). People can also text tips anonymously by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
