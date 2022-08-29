Deputies searching for missing teenager in Anderson County

Caleb Mosey
Caleb Mosey(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 15-year-old Caleb Mosey, a missing teenager from Pelzer.

Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.

Deputies described Mosey as around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

