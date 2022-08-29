Dollywood’s Harvest Festival returns to Smoky Mountains

PIGEON FORGE, T.N. (FOX Carolina) -Summer days may be fading away, but Dollywood’s famous Harvest Festival is back - just in time for fall!

The Harvest Festival – which is set in the colorful Smoky Mountains – takes place Sep. 23 – Oct. 29 of this year.

Fall fans will get the chance to taste delicious apple and pumpkin treats, listen to live music, shop handmade crafts and catch a glimpse of Dollywood’s Colossal Pumpkins. There’s also a massive glowing owl made of pumpkins!

On-site lodging is available – and more information can be found by clicking here.

