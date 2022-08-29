Dunkin’ offering free coffee to teachers

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an exciting time of the year for students and teachers as they begin a brand-new school year. But - all that excitement can easily become overwhelming for teachers.

Dunkin’ says they want to thank teachers with free coffee! On Thursday, Sep. 1 only – educators across South Carolina can visit any Dunkin’ location in the state and grab a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee – at no cost!

Peter Marrinan, a local Dunkin’ franchisee says, “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

With the Autumn season following closely behind the start of the school year – Dunkin’s fall flavors are making a come-back. If desired – teachers can enjoy Dunkin’s mega-popular pumpkin flavor swirl in either their hot or iced coffee!

Some exclusions apply. Visit Dunkin’ website for more details.

