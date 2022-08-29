Easley Girl Scout to receive space badge after winning national contest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Girl Scout will receive a special badge that been to space after winning a national essay contest.

The “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back,” national essay contest winner, Forest Acres Elementary Fifth-grader Amelia Pearson of Easley, will be awarded a Space Science badge that will go up in space on NASA’s Artemis I.

This mission is NASA’s first step toward sending the first woman and first person of color to the moon.

“We are over the moon about Amelia’s success,” said Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands CEO Lora Tucker in a release, “Since 1912, girls have explored, developed, and sharpened their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills through Girl Scouting. They lead their own adventures, team up with others, and get busy with hands-on STEM activities of their choosing.”

