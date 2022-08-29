Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children.

42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of her window when a bullet came through and struck her in her chest.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice.”

Family members say Kesha Tate leaves behind eight kids. Her oldest, Molly Montana, 28, will now be the caregiver of her seven siblings.

Tate’s family is currently trying to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Anyone who would like to donate to their GoFundMe can do so here.

There will be a Hair Loc Fundraiser at Keiayarria’s Kartel on Aug. 30 in Gaffney where clients can come in to get their hair done.

On Sept. 2, Kitty’s Kitchen, located at 1025 North Granard Street in Gaffney will sell plates of food starting at 12 p.m. All proceeds will go to Tate’s expenses and her children.

Menu for Kitty's Kitchen fundraiser (Cathey Alliene)

