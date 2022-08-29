Greenville Jewish Film Festival returns.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Jewish Film Festival is back for the first time in two and a half years.

It was a packed theatre at the Greenville ONE Center as people from around the Upstate celebrated the many different cultures in the area.

The goal of the festival is to entertain and educate on the diversity and commonalities in the Greenville community. The way that is done is through movies.

“You get lost in the story of it, whether it’s a documentary or a comedy or a drama,” explained GJFF Co-Chair Caroline Warthen.

“How they can touch different parts of us, not just touch different parts of each one of us but different parts of different communities and how they can be a wonderful source of bringing people together,” added Bernardine Atkins.

The feature film this time was ‘The Mamboniks’, a documentary about the Jewish love affair with Latin music and dance in the 1950s.

“I’ve already learned so much just knowing the ties with Cuban influences, I had no idea,” said Jacqui McGuinness.

But when the credits roll that’s when the party begins.

“After the movie that’s when people start to connect and say oh my mother was here and my parents were there and oh this was our experience and then all of a sudden, you know, everybody’s okay,” said Co-Chair Helaine Meyers.

Latin music, dancing, food, and more as people enjoy the night together.

“Just knowing all the other cultures that are here just adds to the experience and the community so that’s why I keep coming back every year,” said Erin Houck.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.