Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone.

Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being arrested.

According to officers, they do not take direct payments for fines. They added that criminals can disguise their number to make it look like they are calling from the department’s non-emergency line.

The most recent incident happened on Sunday when a man received a call saying he needed to pay $3500 to avoid arrest. Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to contact the nearest police department and report it to them.

