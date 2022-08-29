Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone.

Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being arrested.

According to officers, they do not take direct payments for fines. They added that criminals can disguise their number to make it look like they are calling from the department’s non-emergency line.

The most recent incident happened on Sunday when a man received a call saying he needed to pay $3500 to avoid arrest. Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to contact the nearest police department and report it to them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise proposal
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
generic crash
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
3 people are recovering after deputies say witnesses saw a man shooting inside a bar on Old...
Cherokee County Bar Shooting
The surprise proposal at Rebekah Porter's gender reveal party is winning hearts across the...
Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral