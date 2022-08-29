Gyms drop Rockstar Cheer branding after allegations surface

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced on Monday they are dropping their licensing agreement with Rockstar Cheer after multiple law firms said victims have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against founder Scott Foster.

Foster was under investigation for sexual misconduct by the Department of Homeland Security when he took his own life on Aug. 22, according to Strom Law Firm.

Lawyers from Strom Law Firm and McGrath Law Firm said they are representing victims in the case.

Rockstar Cheer, which was founded in Greenville, had licensing agreements with 15 other locations nationwide.

In a letter released Monday, more than dozen of the locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Jersey said they were changing their name and branding, effective immediately.

The gym owners said they have been operating independently with no management or franchise relationship beyond sharing the Rockstar brand and name.

“While the facts have yet to fully emerge, we all condemn - in the strongest possible terms - any behavior of any kind that exploits, endangers or harms children,” the letter states. “Such actions run completely counter to our mission of nurturing strong and healthy kids.”

Read the full letter below:

