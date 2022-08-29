LIVE: Alex Murdaugh in court for hearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is in court for a hearing related to the murder charges he is facing.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul in 2021.

A judge will reportedly hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as part of discovery on Monday.

