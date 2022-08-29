Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest.

Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Deputies say the driver failed to stop and accelerated onto Long Branch Road. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver attempted to toss what appeared to be a “baggie” containing something - then eventually came to a stop.

Deputies say more officers arrived on scene, and were able to locate the object which was seen being thrown from the vehicle. Officials say it was later identified as 23 grams of Methamphetamine.

After further search – Deputies say they found more items, such as digital scales which contained meth residue, and a package containing 30 small baggies. Additionally – Deputies say dispatch informed them that the registration plate on the driver’s vehicle was reported stolen from Cleveland County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kip Cooper faces several other charges in addition to drug charges.

