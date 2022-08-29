Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager.

Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to 43-year-old Shane Adam Burdette.

After looking into the situation, deputies said they determined that Burdette had solicited the images from the teenager on Monday, August 22. Burdette was charged with Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 4:17 p.m. on August 26. Currently, Burdette remains in jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

