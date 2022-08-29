Silver alert issued for missing endangered woman in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing and endangered woman in Buncombe County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson was last seen on 149 Candler Knob Road in Asheville. She was wearing a pink or gray shirt with blue jeans.

Burleson is described as five foot three and 140 pounds with blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Deputies believe Burleson is still in the Asheville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

