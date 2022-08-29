Spartanburg man, 19, arrested on child sexual abuse charges, AG says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 19-year-old man from Spartanburg was arrested and received child sexual abuse material charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The attorney general said investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to the arrest of Evan Lawrence Kennedy on Aug. 25.

Investigators said Kennedy distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Wilson said Kennedy was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

