Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s BBQ Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s BBQ Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Prep time: 20 mins Cook time: 20 mins Servings: 12 sliders

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin, trimmed, unseasoned

1 large Vidalia onion, sliced

1 dz slider rolls

2 tbsp BBQ spice rub

6 tbsp butter, divided

¼ cup Laura Lynn BBQ Sauce

Instructions:

1. Pre heat grill to medium-high heat, 400°-450° F for indirect cooking.

2. Trim fat and ends off pork tenderloin and liberally coat with your favorite BBQ Rub and set aside.

3. Place pork tenderloin over direct heat for 2 minutes per side, then move to indirect heat and cook until internal temperature of 145° F. Remove from heat and let rest

4. While pork is cooking, melt 2 tbsp butter in large skillet over medium heat and add onion. Occasionally stir onion until caramelized. Remove from heat and set aside.

5. Slice slider rolls and brush insides with remaining melted butter.

6. Toast slider rolls on hot grill until desired doneness.

7. Build your sliders! Slice the pork tenderloin into ¼” slices. Two slices of pork, some caramelized onion and a dollop of Laura Lynn BBQ sauce and you’re ready to serve!

