Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Caprese Skewers
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Prep time: 10 minutes
- 2 (8 oz.) containers fresh mini mozzarella balls
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes, assorted colors
- Fresh basil
- Assorted olives, pitted, from Ingles olive bar
- Balsamic glaze
- Bamboo skewers, 4 inch and 6 inch
- Ingles bakery baguette, sliced
1. Thread cheese, tomatoes, basil, and olives onto the skewers in an alternating pattern.
2. Place skewers on serving platter, drizzle with balsamic glaze.
3. Serve with Ingles fresh baked baguette.
