Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Caprese Skewers

Recipe for easy Caprese salad skewers for your next tailgating event. (Sponsored by Ingles)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unicoi Preserves’ Caprese Skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes

  • 2 (8 oz.) containers fresh mini mozzarella balls
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes, assorted colors
  • Fresh basil
  • Assorted olives, pitted, from Ingles olive bar
  • Balsamic glaze
  • Bamboo skewers, 4 inch and 6 inch
  • Ingles bakery baguette, sliced

1. Thread cheese, tomatoes, basil, and olives onto the skewers in an alternating pattern.

2. Place skewers on serving platter, drizzle with balsamic glaze.

3. Serve with Ingles fresh baked baguette.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tailgate Tastes - Pork tenderloin sliders from Ingles
Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s BBQ Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Tailgate Tastes recipe for deep dish pizza muffins from Ingles
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Deep Dish Pizza Muffins
Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
Dillon, Blaney nab last playoff spots at rain-soaked Daytona
Mitchel Summers brings you live to an Easley High School Tailgate where he tries some of the...
Mitchel Summers gets a taste of Easley Tailgates