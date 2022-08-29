Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Deep Dish Pizza Muffins

Unicoi Preserves’ Deep Dish Pizza Muffins

Prep time: 15 min.

Cook Time: 10 - 12 min.

1 (8 oz.) can refrigerated Laura Lynn Original Crescent Rolls (8 count)

8 slices pepperoni

½ cup sharp provolone cheese, cut in small cubes

½ cup Laura Lynn low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup colored bell pepper, small dice

2 tbsp. red onion, small dice

½ cup chunky pasta sauce

Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

fresh basil, chiffonade, for garnish

Laura Lynn non-stick cooking spray

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Spray 8 cups of a muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Unroll dough and separate into 8 triangles. Place each triangle into a prepared muffin cup, then gently press and pinch dough together to cover the bottom and sides.

3. Place a slice of pepperoni into each cup, then add provolone and mozzarella. Gently press down the cheese, then top each muffin with about a tablespoon of pasta sauce. Mix together the bell peppers and red onion, then divide among the pizza muffins.

4. Bake 10 - 12 min. or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and immediately use a butter knife to loosen the sides of the muffins. Let set for 5 min., then remove from pan, and finish with freshly grated parmesan cheese and basil.

Note: You can customize these deep dish pizza muffins with your family’s favorite pizza toppings.

