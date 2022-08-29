Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Deep Dish Pizza Muffins

Recipe for a portable spin on Detroit deep dish pizza. (Sponsored by Ingles)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unicoi Preserves’ Deep Dish Pizza Muffins

Prep time: 15 min.

Cook Time: 10 - 12 min.

  • 1 (8 oz.) can refrigerated Laura Lynn Original Crescent Rolls (8 count)
  • 8 slices pepperoni
  • ½ cup sharp provolone cheese, cut in small cubes
  • ½ cup Laura Lynn low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup colored bell pepper, small dice
  • 2 tbsp. red onion, small dice
  • ½ cup chunky pasta sauce
  • Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
  • fresh basil, chiffonade, for garnish
  • Laura Lynn non-stick cooking spray

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Spray 8 cups of a muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Unroll dough and separate into 8 triangles. Place each triangle into a prepared muffin cup, then gently press and pinch dough together to cover the bottom and sides.

3. Place a slice of pepperoni into each cup, then add provolone and mozzarella. Gently press down the cheese, then top each muffin with about a tablespoon of pasta sauce. Mix together the bell peppers and red onion, then divide among the pizza muffins.

4. Bake 10 - 12 min. or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and immediately use a butter knife to loosen the sides of the muffins. Let set for 5 min., then remove from pan, and finish with freshly grated parmesan cheese and basil.

Note: You can customize these deep dish pizza muffins with your family’s favorite pizza toppings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tailgate Tastes - Caprese salad skewers from Ingles
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Caprese Skewers
Tailgate Tastes - Pork tenderloin sliders from Ingles
Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s BBQ Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
Dillon, Blaney nab last playoff spots at rain-soaked Daytona
Mitchel Summers brings you live to an Easley High School Tailgate where he tries some of the...
Mitchel Summers gets a taste of Easley Tailgates