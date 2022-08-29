University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot.

According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.

“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the live mascot at games and other Athletics events is something they look forward to,” South Carolina Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols said. “When we realized that we would have to change his name to keep that tradition alive, it seemed fitting to go back to where ‘Gamecocks’ got started.”

Officials said “The General” will continue to represent the school through a partnership with its new owners, Beth and Van Clark. The university was forced to change the name due to a dispute with the gamecock’s previous owner over the title “Sir Big Spur,” which neither the university nor the Athletics Department owned the rights to.

The Athletics Departments said they took input from the Clarks, staff and fans to create the new name.

In addition to the new nickname, “The General” will also have a new perch at this weekend’s game. The Athletic Department and the Clarks are creating a “C” for it to sit on. They said the design aims to replicate the team’s block C logo.

