Upstate blood center lets you “double your donation” amidst shortage

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection – a local, not-for-profit, community blood center – says you directly impact members in your community when you donate through them. Soon – you’ll have the chance to “double your donation.”

The organization says they’re teaming up with local and national organizations for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Sickle Cell Awareness Month. TBC says their September campaign encourages the community to donate blood – then donate their reward points to organizations supporting childhood cancer and sickle cell patients.

TBC says 25% of blood products are used by cancer patients, who often depend on them for survival.

TBC also notes of a blood shortage over the summer – and says people should make an appointment and donate next month to help stabilize the blood supply.

Click here to find mobile blood drives and donation centers near you.

