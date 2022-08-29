Upstate superintendent speaks on school safety following incident

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson School District Five Superintendent released a statement after a student brought a firearm onto school grounds last week.

Superintendent Thomas Wilson said even with the district’s renewed focus on school safety, school officials and law enforcement leaders can only do so much.

Wilson said a student who brought a gun into one of the schools was quickly apprehended by school leadership and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and arrested without incident. The student was released on a personal recognizance bond in less than 24 hours.

If schools and communities are to be safe, Wilson said there must be consequences for these types of actions. Sheriff Chad McBride, Police Chief Jim Stewart and the organizations can lead an arrest, and the school district can expel.

“As a school district, we feel confident in the support we have with our local law enforcement agencies. There is a continual flow of information between our organizations, and we are all working towards the same goal of keeping out students safe. But, as a community we must make sure that violations of the sanctity of our schools are met with swift and appropriate actions from the judges who are entrusted with delivering punishment. Everyone has a right to a fair and impartial trial, but if judges keep sending the message that guns in schools are a low level offense, we are going to continue to see these types of incidents take place.”

Wilson asks parents and guardians of a school age child in Anderson Five to speak up when you see judicial malpractice taking place in the community.

“Schools must be seen as a safe haven, and when someone decides to make a decision to bring a gun into a school they must face true consequences for that action,” the superintendent said.

