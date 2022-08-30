Anderson School District 5 implements clear bag policy for athletic events
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 announced that they are implementing a clear bag policy for athletic events this year.
According to officials, this policy is part of their efforts to create a safe environment for students and staff.
They posted a graphic to Facebook on Tuesday outlining what will and will not be allowed at games this year.
Some of the bags not allowed at these events include:
- Purses that are larger than a clutch bag
- Camera cases
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Cinch bags
- Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags
- Diaper bags
- Mesh bags
Officials said diapers and other baby supplies can be taken into stadiums in a clear bag. Infant formula, milk, or medicine needing refrigeration is allowed in a small soft-side cooler. However, these containers will be searched, according to officials.
