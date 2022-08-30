Anderson School District 5 implements clear bag policy for athletic events

Clear bag policy for Anderson School District 5
Clear bag policy for Anderson School District 5(Anderson County School District 5)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 announced that they are implementing a clear bag policy for athletic events this year.

According to officials, this policy is part of their efforts to create a safe environment for students and staff.

They posted a graphic to Facebook on Tuesday outlining what will and will not be allowed at games this year.

Some of the bags not allowed at these events include:

  • Purses that are larger than a clutch bag
  • Camera cases
  • Briefcases
  • Backpacks
  • Cinch bags
  • Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags
  • Diaper bags
  • Mesh bags

Officials said diapers and other baby supplies can be taken into stadiums in a clear bag. Infant formula, milk, or medicine needing refrigeration is allowed in a small soft-side cooler. However, these containers will be searched, according to officials.

