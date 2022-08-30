Anderson School District 5 implements clear bag policy for athletic events

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 announced that they are implementing a clear bag policy for athletic events this year.

According to officials, this policy is part of their efforts to create a safe environment for students and staff.

They posted a graphic to Facebook on Tuesday outlining what will and will not be allowed at games this year.

Some of the bags not allowed at these events include:

Purses that are larger than a clutch bag

Camera cases

Briefcases

Backpacks

Cinch bags

Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags

Diaper bags

Mesh bags

Officials said diapers and other baby supplies can be taken into stadiums in a clear bag. Infant formula, milk, or medicine needing refrigeration is allowed in a small soft-side cooler. However, these containers will be searched, according to officials.

