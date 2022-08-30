Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said another inmate at a Spartanburg County jail has died while in custody.

The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.

As protocol, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help with the investigation.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday along with a toxicology screening.

