Deputies searching for 23-year-old from Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 23-year-old Mykayla Rae Cooper, a missing woman from Greenville County.

Deputies said Cooper was last seen walking in the area of Bainbridge Drive and White Horse Road earlier this month.

Deputies described Cooper as 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 190 pounds. She

