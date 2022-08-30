Deputies searching for 23-year-old from Greenville County

Mykayla Rae Cooper
Mykayla Rae Cooper(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 23-year-old Mykayla Rae Cooper, a missing woman from Greenville County.

Deputies said Cooper was last seen walking in the area of Bainbridge Drive and White Horse Road earlier this month.

Deputies described Cooper as 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 190 pounds. She

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hiker
New bridge reconnects trails at Upstate park
Rain changes tonight, staying hot the next two days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST AUGUST 30
34-year-old Rebecca Wells stole a car with a baby inside and crashed it at the intersection of...
Greenville County Kidnapping
Ugliest town in SC
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina