Detectives: Man charged after allegedly having sexual contact with child

McDowell County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says one man faces charges after he allegedly had sexual contact with a child.

Detectives say 27-year-old Dustin Morgan was charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child, after they received a report on July 20th that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a female child under the age of ten.

The Sheriff’s Office says Morgan was arrested August 8, following an investigation – and a Magistrate issued him a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.