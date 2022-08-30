Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle.

Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of them at this time.

FOX Carolina is working to learn what led up to the chase.

