Furman to host climate action series

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University is hosting a three-part climate series this fall, open to students and the community.

“A New Climate Movement: Acting on Solutions that Work” is made up of three nights of speakers covering several different facets of climate change.

The series points to the possibilities for creating a more beautiful, healthy, and just world from which everyone can benefit, said Jill Fuson, director of the Riley Institute’s Center for Critical Issues. “Whether you enjoy the outdoors, are passionate about growing the economy and jobs, seek to support marginalized communities, strive to live out your faith by being a steward of the land, or would like to ensure a vibrant world for your children, there’s something you can take away from this series,” Fuson said.

Speakers include:

Former Vice President Al Gore (speaking virtually)

Phyllis Cuttino, CEO and president of The Climate Reality Project

Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist and ambassador for the World Evangelical Alliance (speaking virtually)

Dr. Angel Hsu, director of the Data-Driven EnviroPolicy Lab

Julian Soell, president, Proterra Transit

And more!

The Riley Institute kicks off the series, “A New Climate Movement: Acting on Solutions that Work” on Tuesday, August 30th with the second and third installments coming on the following two Tuesday, September 6th and September 13th. The series is being presented along side the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in collaboration with the Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities.

Tickets are available at $15 per session and $35 for the entire series. For a detailed schedule of events and to register, visit furman.edu/straight-talk.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.