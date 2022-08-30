Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofit feels left out

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County received just over $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. That money has to be spent by 2024, it can only be used to recover from pandemic losses and challenges. Ever since then county leaders have been making plans for how they want to spend it.

But one upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help.

“We have pivoted and pivoted. the need has continued to grow” said Samantha Tucker, the Grant Director and interim Co-Executive Director Safe Harbor.

The non-profit serves victims of domestic violence and their children in 4 upstate counties.

providing counseling, legal help, and shelter. But the shelter needs are growing.

“A lot of families share bedroom space. We are shifting to a new model of services” said Tucker.

They want to build a new shelter, with more room to meet the need.

“In 2021 we turned away 258 families who were approved for shelter, but we did not have the bed capacity for them” she said.

It’s a big price tag of $7 million dollars.

“It’s going to take private, it’s going to take government funding, it’s going to take public funding. But we really felt like it aligned very well with the goals of the ARPA funding” said Tucker.

So, they requested $250,000 from the remaining $18 million ARPA funds. However, the county finance committee voted to allocate the money towards reopening Prisma Health’s North Greenville ER, upgrading sewer lines in Dunean and Mills Mill villages and creating a new emergency operations center at McAlister Square.

“Council has taken the view we have to help the most people in the county with the dollars we have available” said Butch Kirvin, Greenville County councilman, District 27.

More money, more tough votes on how to spend it. Councilman Kirvin says its not just Safe Harbor, the 988 Suicide Hotline was turned down for funding too.

“I’d love to be able to support that but we can’t do it with this money, and that was in direct competition with Safe Harbor, so we have to make those decisions” said Kirven.

The vote to spend the remaining $18 million has not been finalized just yet. Safe Harbor says they’ll keep pushing. The final vote will likely be at next week’s council meeting, we’ll be there and bring you the updates.

