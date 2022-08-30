Greenwood lottery player wins $200,000

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says one player is now the winner of $200,000! Lottery officials say the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 in Greenwood.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize – but because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an extra dollar—the prize doubled to $200,000, when a two was drawn.

Data from yesterday’s lottery drawing shows that more than 5,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200,000. SCEL data also says the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 878,399.

Lottery officials say they encourage people to check their tickets – adding that winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

