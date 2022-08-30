How are the rescued Envigo beagles in The Upstate doing?

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Poodle Rescue, in Pacolet, received 10 beagles from the rescue of 4,000.

Those were the dogs removed from the Envigo mass breeding facility. Read about it here.

The beagles been in their care for about a week. Karen Martin says the pups are doing just fine, but they were shy, at first. Some are still nervous around new faces.

“The beagles, fortunately, were young enough so that there are not lasting consequences on them,” Martin said.

Martin says they’re much more comfortable around humans and dogs now. They started by working with the dogs, two at a time.

“Then, they figured out, ‘Hey, there’s treats! There’s toys! We can play!’ So, they quickly got much more social,” said Martin.

Two have already been adopted. One went to Katelyn Mills and Jacob Fisher, who live in North Carolina. His name is now Randy.

“He has done fantastic, actually. We’ve been very surprised,” Mills said.

“He hasn’t been scared, or skittish, or fearful, like you would think that a dog that came from a messed-up environment would be,” said Fisher.

The couple has another dog. They believe the dogs will be best friends, though they’re still learning to get used to each other.

Mills is a vet tech. When she’d heard about what the beagles have been through, she wanted to help.

“I’ve wanted a beagle forever,” Mills said, “And I know that I have the skills, and the abilities, and the support to take on a problem beagle.”

When the dogs arrived at Carolina Poodle Rescue, caretakers noticed they had a blue code of numbers and letters, to identify them, engraved on their ears.

It’s time for new homes to give them a real name.

Martin says each dog has had their check-ups and shots, and they’re ready to be adopted.

“We are really looking for people who have experience with that beagle breed, because that’s where they’re going to thrive the most--is with people who understand their little, breed quirks,” Martin said.

There are eight more rescued beagles left. You can reach out to Carolina Poodle Rescue here.

