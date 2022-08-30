How to mix up an iced-down hot toddy for fall

Christina Pressley, general manager of Saltwater Kitchen, walks us through making an excellent spiced apple hot toddy to serve cold.

Saltwater Kitchen Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Ingredients

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

.75 oz Fireball

2 oz Apple Cider

1.5 oz Hot Toddy mix

Instructions

Shake over ice and pour into a Coup glass

Top with an apple rose garnish

