How to mix up an iced-down hot toddy for fall
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Christina Pressley, general manager of Saltwater Kitchen, walks us through making an excellent spiced apple hot toddy to serve cold.
Saltwater Kitchen Spiced Apple Hot Toddy
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon
- .75 oz Fireball
- 2 oz Apple Cider
- 1.5 oz Hot Toddy mix
Instructions
Shake over ice and pour into a Coup glass
Top with an apple rose garnish
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.