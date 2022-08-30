How to mix up an iced-down hot toddy for fall

Christina Pressley, GM of Satlwater Kitchen on making an excellent spiced apple hot toddy to serve cold.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Christina Pressley, general manager of Saltwater Kitchen, walks us through making an excellent spiced apple hot toddy to serve cold.

Saltwater Kitchen Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon
  • .75 oz Fireball
  • 2 oz Apple Cider
  • 1.5 oz Hot Toddy mix

Instructions

Shake over ice and pour into a Coup glass

Top with an apple rose garnish

