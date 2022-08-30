Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Monday night following an altercation on Lusk Drive in Abbeville County.

Officials from Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, the victim died of a traumatic death following an altercation between two men. They added that the victim’s identity is currently being withheld.

After the initial investigation, The State Law Enforcement Division was called to the scene to help investigators get forensic evidence.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the incident. We will update this story as more details are released.

