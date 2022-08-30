Jury trial begins for man accused of neglecting over 30 horses

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property.

Kica pled not guilty on Tuesday morning and said he wanted to proceed with a jury trial. He later added that he plans to represent himself during the trial as a “sovereign citizen.”

The first witness to speak during the trial was Patti Landis from Spartanburg County Animal Control. She said she made the initial check-in with Kica and explained the interactions with him that eventually led to his arrest.

Photos depicting the poor condition of the horses were shown to the jury throughout the initial part of the trial.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on the trial as it continues.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.