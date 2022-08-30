Man fires at deputies during welfare check of screaming woman, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is in custody after firing at deputies during the welfare check of a screaming woman, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Monday just after 9:07 p.m., the Henderson County 911 Center got a call saying a woman was screaming for help followed by the sound of a gun being discharged at a home on Howard Gap.

While approaching the home for a health and welfare check, deputies said they could hear what sounded like a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with 39-year-old Jeromy Rand Swaringen who was armed with a gun. Swaringen refused to comply with the verbal commands of the deputies and immediately began firing at officials.

The Sheriffs’ Office said deputies returned gunfire and were able to take Swaringen into custody.

After receiving lifesaving first aid measures and being treated at Mission Hospital in Asheville for his injuries, deputies said Swaringen was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He was charged with the following:

3 counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Misdemeanor child abuse

The Sherriff’s Office said Swaringen remains in the detention center under a $220,000.00 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) and additional charges are possible.

MORE NEWS: Suspect kidnaps baby in stolen vehicle in Greenville, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.